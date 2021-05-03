We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 48.5%.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in both Advanced Safety & User Experience, and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.
The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 17.1%. The consensus mark for Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $2.6 billion, signaling year-over-year growth of 12.7%
The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 77 cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 13.2%. Revenue growth and cost management are likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of -6.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote
