FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.61 million, indicating a decline of 8.4% year over year, attributable to weakness across all fuel, tolls, lodging, and gifts product categories, and COVID-19-related shutdowns across the world.
Product category-wise, the consensus mark for Fuel segment revenues is pegged at $263 million, implying a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $76 million, suggesting a decrease of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Lodging segment revenues is pegged at $49.32 million, indicating a decline of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $38.79 million, suggesting a decrease of 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus estimate for Corporate payments segment revenues is pegged at $125 million, indicating growth of 4.2% year over year.
Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.70, indicating a decline of 10% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of -0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.
BGSF (BGSF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.
