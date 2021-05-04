Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of May 3, 2021

Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone.However, the Services portfolio that includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services now became the cash cow.  Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Further, iPhone sales increased due to strong demand for iPhone 12 devices. China and Japan iPhone sales increased significantly. Apple currently has more than 620 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Apple’s focus on autonomous vehicles and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies presents growth opportunity in the long haul. Apple has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) operates as an online pet retailer.Prudent saving measures, rising online sales and focus on portfolio enhancement and innovation have been working in favor of this company. The provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and medications, and other pet-health products has been benefiting from the rising pet adoption rates amid the pandemic as people seek comfort and companionship. Apart from this, consumers’ increased preference for e-commerce mode of shopping, especially amid the pandemic, has been working well for this company. Markedly, Chewy has been focused on strengthening its customer base as well as curtailing expenses. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 20%. It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook. CHWY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now and currently has a Growth Score of ‘A’.

