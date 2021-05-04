We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Must-See Travel Earnings Charts
This is the biggest week for earnings as over 1400 companies are expected to report.
Among them will be many travel and hospitality stocks including hotels, online travel companies, and hotel REITs.
Most of these stocks have seen big stock rallies over the last year. Some of the stocks have even broken out to new all-time highs.
And while earnings are expected to improve in both 2021 and 2022, is most of the “good” news about the reopen already priced in?
1. Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H - Free Report) has missed three quarters in a row but shares have rebounded 60% over the last year. Analysts still expect Hyatt to see negative earnings in 2021 even though it will improve from 2020. Is all the good news priced into the shares ahead of this report?
2. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but it’s coming off a big miss last quarter. The Street hasn’t cared as shares continue to move higher and are now trading near 5-year highs, up 78% in the last year. With a forward P/E of 81, is it too hot to handle?
3. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is coming off a beat last quarter, lighting a fire under the shares which have gained 70% over the last year and now trade at new all-time highs. But they don’t come cheap, with a forward P/E of 64. Should new investors be on the sidelines?
4. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP - Free Report) is coming off a big miss last quarter but the Street didn’t care because the company has launched a new $99 subscription service called TripAdvisor Plus. Shares hit new 52-week highs this year but have retreated by 13% in the last month. Is this a buying opportunity?
5. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK - Free Report) operates 59 hotels. This REIT saw occupancy jump to nearly 33% in March from 21% in January as leisure travel picks up steam. It’s still burning through cash ever month, however, and had a burn rate of $26 million in March. Shares have soared 158% over the last year, however. Is it too hot to handle?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]
