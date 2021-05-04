We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Consumer Discretionary ETF (IEDI) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 60% from its 52-week low price of $27.79/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IEDI in Focus
This is an actively managed ETF that employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the discretionary spending sector. It has key holdings in retailing, consumer services, and foods & staples retailing. The ETF charges 18 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The consumer discretionary sector has been an area to watch lately given the booming economy, rapid pace of vaccination, and huge fiscal and monetary stimulus. The latest bouts of data indicate that the American economy is leading global growth and consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economic activity, is also picking up. The cyclical sectors like consumer discretionary are tied to economic activities and when growth improves, these perform well.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that IEDI might remain strong given a high weighted alpha of 47.88 and a lower 20-day volatility of 9.60%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this rallying ETF.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>