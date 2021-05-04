Back to top

EMCORE (EMKR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

EMCORE (EMKR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 5.

On Apr 19, the company announced preliminary results for the fiscal second quarter. EMCORE now expects revenues to be roughly $38.4 million compared with its previous guidance range of $34-$36 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues currently stands at $35 million, indicating growth of 46.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days, and implies growth of 192.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

EMCORE Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

 

Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, the average earnings surprise being 55.2%.

EMCORE is expected to have benefited from strong performance of the broadband segment, driven by the continued surge in demand for the company’s Cable TV transmitters and components.

However, COVID-19’s negative impact on personnel and supply chains in the United States, China and Thailand is expected to have hurt growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

EMCORE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.94% and is #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Synaptics (SYNA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Lumentum (LITE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and is #3 Ranked.

