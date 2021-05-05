We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLTR and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.
Palantir Technologies is one of 223 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR's full-year earnings has moved 29.63% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, PLTR has gained about -5.31% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.59%. This means that Palantir Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, PLTR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.60% so far this year, so PLTR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
PLTR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.