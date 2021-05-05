We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PayPal Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved -0.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that PYPL has returned about 10.63% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.63%. This means that PayPal Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.07% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better in this area.
PYPL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.