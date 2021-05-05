We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gannett (GCI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 7, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.8%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $786 million, indicating 17.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The pandemic-led decline in sales is expected to have dented the top line.
The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by cost reductions and synergy savings. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 17 cents for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating improvement from loss of 35 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gannett this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Gannett has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Gannett Co., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Gannett Co., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gannett Co., Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
BGSF (BGSF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.
