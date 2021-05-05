We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vistra Energy (VST) Posts Wider Q1 Loss Due to Storm Uri Woes
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) reported a loss of $4.21 per share in the first quarter of 2021, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. Also, the bottom line came against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 11 cents per share due to the negative impact of the winter storm Uri.
Revenues
In the first quarter of 2021, operating revenues of $3,207 million improved 12.2% from $2,858 million in the prior-year quarter.
Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the quarter amounted to $371 million, down 2.1% from 2020’s first-quarter figure of $379 million.
Operating loss came in at $2,583 million against the prior-year quarter’s income of $391 million.
In the first quarter of 2021, the company’s residential customer count slipped 2.3% from the prior-year quarter's level. Retail electric volumes in the first quarter rose 21.9% year over year.
Financial Position
As of Mar 31, 2021, Vistra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $561 million compared with $406 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had long-term debt of $9,312 million, up from $9,235 million on Dec 31, 2020.
The company’s cash used in operating activities in the to-be-reported quarter was $1,653 million compared with the cash provided by operating activities of $552 million in the first three months of 2020.
Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and LTSA prepayments in the first three months of 2021 were $192 million compared with $261 million in the comparable period of 2020.
Guidance
After considering the impact of the winter storm Uri, the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,475-$1,875 million, down from the prior expectation of $3,075-$3,475 million. Also, it anticipates total capital expenditures for 2021 to be $1,116 million.
Zacks Rank
Vistra Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 6.5%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%.
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) delivered first-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 1.5%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>