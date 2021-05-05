We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
This is the biggest week for earnings as over 1400 companies are expected to report.
Among them will be every industry and sector, including the hottest technology, cannabis and fintech companies.
It takes a lot to stand out from the crowd this week.
These 5 charts are among the hottest of the week. Not only are they trading near 5-year highs but they have excellent earnings surprise track records.
It’s not easy to beat on earnings every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years.
Will these 5 stocks keep their earnings surprise track records and amazing share momentum?
1. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record as it beat even during the worst of the global pandemic. But shares are off their 2021 highs, down 5% in the last month. At just 25x forward earnings, is it a value stock?
2. Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 98% in the last year, but earnings are expected to decline in 2021. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 66.8. Is there more gas left in the tank?
3. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG - Free Report) has been a big pandemic winner as consumers have focused on plants and their lawns. It has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 13.3% year-to-date and over 80% in the last year. Will it be a pandemic re-opening winner in 2021?
4. PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) has a fantastic earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years. Shares hit new highs earlier in the year but are now down about 1% in the last 3 months. At 57x earnings, is it priced for perfection?
5. Square (SQ - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Shares have gained 267% in the last year but have stalled in 2021. While revenue is expected to soar 50% in 2021, the stock is now trading with a forward P/E of 207x. Is all the good news priced in?
