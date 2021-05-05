Back to top

Company News for May 5, 2021

  • Vulcan Materials Co.'s (VMC - Free Report) shares climbed 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Xylem Inc.'s (XYL - Free Report) shares surged 3.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
  • Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN - Free Report) jumped 5.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
  • Shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME - Free Report) gained 1.3% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.

