We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Most Intriguing Earnings Charts This Week
This is the biggest week for earnings as over 1400 companies are expected to report.
Among them will be every industry and sector, including the hottest technology, cannabis and fintech companies.
But we’re also getting reports from many pandemic winners of 2020.
And the question now is: what happens to the pandemic winners on the reopen?
Also, for those that were hit hard in the initial months of the pandemic, like many apparel and accessory retailers, will they be the new pandemic winners of the reopen?
These are 5 key earnings charts to tune into this week.
5 Most Intriguing Earnings Charts This Week
1. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years. The owner of Coach and Kate Spade is seen as a reopen trade as demand returns for luxury accessories, including handbags. Shares have soared 56% year-to-date. Can it keep its momentum?
2. Roku (ROKU - Free Report) has only missed once since its 2017 IPO. Impressive. It was one of the big pandemic winners with shares soaring 144% over the last year to new highs but it has cooled in 2021. Shares are down 29% in the last 3 months. Is the rally over?
3. Wayfair (W - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row as consumers nested at home during the pandemic. But what will happen on the reopen? Shares were up big in the initial months of the pandemic but they’ve cooled over the last month, falling 21%. Is nesting over?
4. Peloton (PTON - Free Report) was the leader in the workout-from-home craze that took over during the pandemic lock down. It has beat big 3 quarters in a row. But it’s huge rally has cooled in 2021 as the economy reopens, including local gyms expanding capacity. Additionally, Peloton announced the recall of its treadmills for safety issues. Shares are down 26% in the last month. Will Peloton be a reopen loser?
5. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC - Free Report) has been a big winner in 2021 on reopen hopes. Shares are up 330% year-to-date but the Reddit/WSB crowd has cooled to it in the last month, with shares down 2.4% during that time. Have the Reddit traders moved on to the next trade?
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>