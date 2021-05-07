We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Moves 9.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) shares rallied 9.1% in the last trading session to close at $61.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.4% gain over the past four weeks.
OrthoPediatrics recorded a strong price increase driven by its encouraging first-quarter 2021 results, with revenues surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. The company raising the lower-end of its full year 2021 revenue guidance also augers well. The company’s strong segmental performances driving the top line during the first quarter and expansion of international agencies raise optimism.
This maker of orthopedic devices is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +61.7%. Revenues are expected to be $23.9 million, up 75.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For OrthoPediatrics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KIDS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).