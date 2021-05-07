Back to top

Company News for May 7, 2021

  • Iron Mountain Inc.'s (IRM - Free Report) shares climbed 7.5% after reporting first-quarter 2021 adjusted funds from operations per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (BUD - Free Report) shares jumped 6.2% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) advanced 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) surged 3.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $9.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.79.

