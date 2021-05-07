We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Attention Visitors: Zacks.com will be unavailable between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM EST on Sunday, May 9th for planned maintenance
that will help make the site better.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Penn National (PENN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics beat the consensus mark after missing the same in the preceding two quarters.
Despite the pandemic, the company is confident about its long-term growth strategy and Barstool profit. The company launched Barstool Sportsbook app in Michigan and Illinois in first-quarter 2021 and is confident about expanding it to at least 10 states by the end of 2021.
Jay Snowden, president and CEO said “We remain focused on garnering top-three gaming revenue market share for the Barstool Sportsbook and driving best in class profitability. Since launching our product just over seven months ago, we have registered more than 400,000 customers and generated over $660 million and $61 million in handle and gaming revenue, respectively.”
Earnings & Revenues Discussion
Adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had reported a loss of $5.26 per share. Net revenues totaled $1,274.9 million, which beat the consensus mark of $1,144 million. The top line improved 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The Northeast segment reported revenues of $570.9 million, up 9.62% year over year. The South, Midwest, and Other segments’ revenues were $295.9 million, $234.7 million and $87.9 million, up 32.5%, 2.9% and 333% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, the West segment reported revenues of $96.6million, down 23.7% year over year.
Penn National Gaming, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Penn National Gaming, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Penn National Gaming, Inc. Quote
Inside the Headlines
Penn National’s income from operations rose to $216.5 million in the first quarter against ($560.6) million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR jumped 77.2% from the year-ago quarter to $447 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDAR margin expanded to 35.1% from 22.6% a year ago.
Other Financial Information
At first quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents increased to $2,062.2 million from $1,853.8 million as of Dec 31, 2020. Bank debt as of Mar 31, 2021 was $1,612 million, down from $1,628.1 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Zacks Rank
Penn National — which shares space with Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) , Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) in the Zacks Gaming industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>