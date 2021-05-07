Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG - Free Report) operates as a direct-to-student learning platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) provides identity management platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Systemax Inc. (SYX - Free Report) operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Systemax Inc. (SYX) - free report >>

Air Lease Corporation (AL) - free report >>

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) - free report >>

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - free report >>

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) - free report >>

Published in

airlines consumer-discretionary tech-stocks