New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Chegg, Inc. (CHGG - Free Report) operates as a direct-to-student learning platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) provides identity management platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Systemax Inc. (SYX - Free Report) operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.
