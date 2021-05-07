We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Attention Visitors: Zacks.com will be unavailable between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM EST on Sunday, May 9th for planned maintenance
that will help make the site better.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alliant (LNT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 68 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, earnings were 5.6% lower than the year-ago figure.
Total Revenues
First-quarter revenues came in at $901 million, declining 1.6% year over year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower contribution from its Electric operations.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
For the first quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.7% and 0.6% year over year, respectively. However, the increase in electric and gas utility customers did not result in a year-over-year rise in electric and gas sales volume. Electric volumes dropped due to a decline in bulk power sales volume, while gas volumes for the reported quarter decreased due to fall in transportation sales volume.
Total operating expenses were $703 million for the reported quarter, decreasing 3.4% from $728 million in the year-ago period. The reduction in expenses was due to lower electric fuel and purchased power expenses.
Operating income was $198 million, up 5.3% from $188 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $69 million, on par with the prior-year quarter.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents were $14 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $54 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $6,471 million as of Mar 31, 2021, lower than $6,769 million on Dec 31, 2020.
For first-quarter 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $145 million compared with $160 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Alliant Energy reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.50-$2.64 per share. The guidance assumes normal temperature in its service territories, and takes into account the ability of Interstate Power and Light Company as well as Winconsin Power and Light to earn authorized rates of return.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 10.8%.
The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 98 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 15.3%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) came up with first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.61, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 9.5%.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>