Has Ford Motor (F) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Ford Motor (F - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ford Motor is one of 105 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved -12.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, F has moved about 33.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 1.70% on average. This means that Ford Motor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, F belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.61% this year, meaning that F is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on F as it attempts to continue its solid performance.