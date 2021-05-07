We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Verizon Communications is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that VZ has returned about 0.92% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.93%. This means that Verizon Communications is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, VZ belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.95% this year, meaning that VZ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on VZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.