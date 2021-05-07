Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Westlake Chemical (WLK - Free Report) . WLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Westlake Chemical is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WLK feels like a great value stock at the moment.


