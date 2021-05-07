We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Vuzix Corporation (VUZI - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 135.29%.
Moreover, the consensus mark for net loss is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 44.44% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Vuzix’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 12.31%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.
Vuzix Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Vuzix Corporation price-eps-surprise | Vuzix Corporation Quote
Factors to Consider
Vuzix’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued strong demand for its smart glasses, particularly the M400 series, from enterprise customers and healthcare providers to overcome operational challenges caused by COVID-19 across a variety of market verticals.
In its last earnings call, management noted that despite the first quarter being a typically slow quarter for the company, the first quarter of 2021 is not likely to reflect the seasonal sluggishness, which is encouraging.
Moreover, Vuzix is likely to have benefited from a growing customer base and expanding average order volumes in the first quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vuzix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
Vuzix currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
