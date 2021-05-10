We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
A Deep Dive into the Top Performing ETF
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Kartsonas , Managing Partner, Breakwave Advisors, about the shipping industry and the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY - Free Report) , which is the best performing ETF year-to-date.
Container shipping rates have more than tripled over the past year, per FT, due to supply chain disruptions around the world caused by the pandemic. In late March, the Ever Given, a giant ship owned by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, had blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, and further aggravated the problem.
As the global economies reopen with accelerating vaccine rollout, surging demand for consumer goods may keep shipping rates high. Since most of the major commodities are transported by ships, the outlook for the global shipping industry remains strong in 2021.
BRDY, the first and only ETP product to track freight futures, is the best performing ETF of 2021, up about 225%.Tune into the podcast to learn more about this ETF.
