New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on development of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE - Free Report) provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI - Free Report) engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

