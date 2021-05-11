In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - free report >>
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) - free report >>
McAfee Corp. (MCFE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - free report >>
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) - free report >>
McAfee Corp. (MCFE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on development of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.
McAfee Corp. (MCFE - Free Report) provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.
LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI - Free Report) engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
DHI Group, Inc. DHX provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.