Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 10, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) surged 9.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 62 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.
  • Cigna Corporation’s (CI - Free Report) shares jumped 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42.
  • Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO - Free Report) rose 2.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) shares surged 7.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 57 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cigna Corporation (CI) - free report >>

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) - free report >>

EnPro Industries (NPO) - free report >>

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products medical oil-energy