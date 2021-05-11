We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amkor Technology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.