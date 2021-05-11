ICF International (ICFI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

ICF International, Inc. ( ICFI Quick Quote ICFI - Free Report) delivered impressive first-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Better-than-expected results impressed the market, with the stock’s price increasing 2% since the earnings release on May 4.
In the past year, ICF’s stock has increased 51% compared with 8.9% growth of the
industry it belongs to.
Non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5% and increased 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, revenues of $378.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% and increased 5.6% year over year owing to increase in service revenues.
Revenues in Detail
Revenues from government clients came in at $270.1 million, up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. The U.S. federal government revenues of $175.9 million increased 13.1% year over year and contributed 46% of total revenues. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $57.2 million declined 6.1% year over year and contributed 15% of total revenues. International government revenues of $37.1 million were down 62.5% year over year, contributing 10% of total revenues.
Commercial revenues totaled $108.4 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and contributed 29% of total revenues. Energy markets and marketing services contributed 58% and 33%, respectively, of commercial revenues.
Backlog and Value of Contracts
Total backlog and funded backlog amounted to $3 billion and $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter, respectively. The total value of contracts awarded in the quarter came in at $596.1 million, up 67% year over year.
Operational Results
Adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million increased 34.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues of 9.6% increased 220 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenues was 13.5%, up 260 bps year over year.
Balance Sheet
ICF exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $8.6 million compared with$13.8 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. The company had a long-term debt of $314.5 million compared with $303 million at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated around $5 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $3.6 million. ICF paid out dividends of $2.6 million in the quarter.
2021 Guidance
ICF expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $4.35-$4.65. The midpoint ($4.5) of the guidance is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55.
Revenues are projected in the range of $1.525-$1.575 billion. The midpoint ($1.55 billion) of the guidance is same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $145 million and $155 million. Operating cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $100 million.
ICF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
