Viatris (VTRS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Sales, Announces Dividend

Viatris Inc ( VTRS Quick Quote VTRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and increasing from 90 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
The company was formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Upjohn. Net sales came in at $4.4 billion, growing 70% year over year as a result of the merger and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion. Sales were down 6% compared with combined adjusted results in the year-ago quarter.
Viatris' stock has lost 17.7% in the year so far compared with the
industry’s decline of 3.3%.
The company reports results in four segments — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, JANZ (Japan, Australia and New Zealand) and Greater China.
Quarter in Detail
Developed market sales came in at $2.6 billion, up 29% from the year-ago quarter.
Sales from Greater China came in at $591.9 million. Sales recorded in the year-ago quarter were $15.1 million.
JANZ generated sales of $481.9 million, surging 98%.
Sales from Emerging Markets came in at $754.7 million, up 120% year over year.
The branded business performed better than expectations, driven by strong EpiPen, Amitiza, Lipitor and Viagra. Complex generics and biosimilars grew 27% compared to adjusted results in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by pegfilgrastim, trastuzumab and adalimumab biosimilars. Generics, which include diversified product forms such as extended-release oral solids, injectables, transdermals and topicals, performed in line with expectations. Viatris generated $163 million in new product revenues, primarily driven by the thrombosis portfolio in the Developed Markets segment, and is on track to meet $690 million in consolidated new product revenues in 2021.
Adjusted gross margin increased to 60% from 53% in the year-ago quarter.
2021 Guidance
Revenues are projected between $17.2 billion and $17.8 billion.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Viatris announced a widespread global restructuring program in order to achieve synergies of $1 billion. The restructuring initiative incorporates and expands on the restructuring program announced by Mylan N.V. earlier in 2020, as part of its business transformation efforts. The company expects to optimize its commercial capabilities and enabling functions, and close, downsize or divest up to 13 manufacturing facilities globally. The company remains on track to realize approximately $500 million of cost synergies this year.
Dividend Announcement
Viatris declared a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share. The company paid down $1.06 billion in short-term debt in the quarter.
Our Take
Viatris reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. New product launches should boost sales in the quarters ahead and the ongoing restructuring program should help the bottom line.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viatris currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A few better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include
Corcept Therapeutics ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) , Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( IRWD Quick Quote IRWD - Free Report) and Zoetis, Inc. ( ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) . All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Earnings estimates for Corcept for 2021 have moved up 7 cents in the past 90 days.
Earnings estimates for Ironwood for 2021 have moved up 5 cents in the past 30 days.
Earnings estimates for Zoetis for 2021 have gone up 5 cents in the past 30 days.
