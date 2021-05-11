We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds to Buy for Splendid Returns
For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions of late.
Also, when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts, growth funds are natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, whose value is projected to rise over the long term.
However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.
Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares (BMGAX - Free Report) fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 23.9% in the past three years.
As of the end of March 2021, BMGAX held 73 issues with 2.90% of its assets invested in MSCI Inc.
T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Fund (PRDMX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in an extensively diversified portfolio of common stocks of medium-capitalization growth companies. The fund managers anticipate these companies to have more-than-average potential for growth. PRDMX has returned 19.6% over the past three years.
PRDMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.11%.
Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class (CMIDX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in publicly-traded stocks of U.S. companies which the advisor considers to have a mid-size market capitalization. CMIDX has returned 20.9% over the past three years.
Todd W. Solomon is one of the fund managers of CMIDX since 2012.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
