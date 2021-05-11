We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
First Bank (FRBA) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $14.17. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.2% gain over the past four weeks.
First Bank extended its rally for the third consequent day and touched a new 52-week high of $14.37 in the second half of the trading session. Optimistic investor sentiments surrounding the expectation of an accelerated recovery of the banking sector drove the stock. The bullish trend can be attributed to steepening of the yield curve, additional government spending and favorable economic data.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +85.7%. Revenues are expected to be $21 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For First Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FRBA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
