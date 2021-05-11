We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mogo (MOGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Mogo Inc. (MOGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 13, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $8.52 million, indicating a decline of 17.8% year over year. The top line is expected to have been weighed down by the sale of a portion of Mogo’s loan portfolio in 2020, and the coronavirus-induced reduction in lending activities and growth investments.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 14 cents, indicating growth of 12.5% year over year. The bottom line is likely to have been aided by decline in operating expenses and reduced cash interest expense.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mogo this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Mogo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Mogo Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Mogo Inc price-eps-surprise | Mogo Inc Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings.
Montrose (MEG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +160.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Copart (CPRT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and Zacks Rank of #3.
