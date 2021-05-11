Back to top

Company News for May 11, 2021

  • Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) surged 10.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31.
  • Weibo Corporation’s (WB - Free Report) shares rose 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 57 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.
  • Shares of Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) jumped 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (J - Free Report) shares rose 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.

