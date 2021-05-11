We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United Airlines (UAL) to Reduce India Flights on COVID-19 Spike
Per a Reuters report, United Airlines Holdings (UAL - Free Report) will temporarily suspend services between Chicago, IL and New Delhi, India as well as delay the launch of its San Francisco-Bangalore flights, thanks to reduced demand owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in the nation. Over the past 24 hours, India recorded over 300,000 fresh cases of coronavirus infections and more than 3,800 deaths. This Indian strain of the coronavirus has been regarded as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.
While United Airlines will continue to operate its daily flights to Delhi from Newark; NJ and San Francisco; CA, as well as to Mumbai, India from Newark, the carrier will temporarily halt its Chicago-New Delhi services from Jun 1 onward. Until this service is halted, the airline will use its larger Boeing 777-300ER jets (it was previously using the Boeing 787-9 aircraft) on seven roundtrip flights to speed up the repatriation of citizens between the two countries and delivery of essential medical supplies, the Reuters report stated.
United Airlines expects to resume its December-launched Chicago-Delhi flights in July. As for the San Francisco-Bangalore flights, which were set to begin operations on May 27, the carrier will launch the same on August 1.
However, the airline stated that it will "continue to monitor customer demand to determine if any additional changes to its schedule are necessary."
United Airlines Holdings Inc Price
United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) , C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) and United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) . While ArcBest and C.H. Robinson sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 300%, 39% and 100% in a year’s time respectively.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>