UnitedHealth (UNH) Offering to Meet Retirees' Post-Discharge Needs
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH - Free Report) health benefis business UnitedHealthcare will introduce post-discharge assistance from the beginning of next year. Notably, the offering called UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home is meant to benefit retirees with Group Medicare Advantage plans.
Shares of the company gained 0.8% in the last two days’ trading.
Features of the Offering
Following every retirees’ discharge from inpatient or skilled nursing facilities, two meals will be provided each day for two weeks (up to 28 meals).
Retirees will also get one-way rides of up to 12, which can be availed while travelling to and from medical appointments and pharmacy visits. Also, retirees will get post-discharge in-home personal care of up to six hours. This will ensure speedy recovery and proper follow-up care.
Rationale Behind the Offering
UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home resonates with the company’s sincere efforts to offer a holistic health plan. This will empower employers and plan sponsors to cater to the whole-person health needs of retirees. Efficient care at home minimizes the chances of hospital readmissions.
The new offering is likely to strengthen the existing suite of Group Medicare Advantage plans offered by UnitedHealthcare.
Furthermore, the company boasts of a robust Medicare Advantage business through which it has been devising cost-effective health plans. Several contract wins, renewed agreements and membership gains have been driving growth. Its Medicare Advantage membership rose 13.6% year over year in first-quarter 2021.
Other companies in the medical space boasting of a solid Medicare Advantage business include Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) , Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) and Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) .
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 46.3% over a year compared with the industry’s rally of 38.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
