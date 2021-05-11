Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Moves 19.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Select Interior Concepts (SIC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 19.2% higher at $10.64. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts jumped after the company announced that it is selling its residential design services (RDS) segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +146.2%. Revenues are expected to be $138.45 million, up 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Select Interior Concepts, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SIC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

