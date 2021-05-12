Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 12, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) jumped 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.
  • International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT - Free Report) shares surged 16.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 38 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.
  • Shares of Ferro Corporation (FOE - Free Report) jumped 23.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 37 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.
  • Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s (BSY - Free Report) shares rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 20 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>

Ferro Corporation (FOE) - free report >>

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) - free report >>

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products tech-stocks