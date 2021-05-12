We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco (IVZ) April AUM Up 3.9% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for April 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,459 billion represents an increase of 3.9% from the prior month.
The rise was largely driven by favorable market returns, which raised the company’s AUM by $39 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net inflows of $13.1 billion during the month. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $3 billion.
Also, Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $7.2 billion, while money market net inflows were $7.8 billion in April 2021. Nonetheless, non-management fee-earning net outflows were $1.9 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Apr 30 was $1,447 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,030.8 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $757.6 billion, up 4.5% from the previous month. Also, Money Market AUM grew 7% to $123.8 billion. Alternatives AUM rose 3.2% sequentially to $182.2 billion.
Further, Balanced AUM for April was $87.3 billion, increasing 2.5% from the prior-month end. Moreover, Fixed Income AUM of $308.1 billion was up 2.2%.
Invesco’s global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for the future.
Shares of the company have surged 56.4% so far this year, outperforming 24.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $92.8 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, which reflects an increase of 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $200 million.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflected 2% growth from the $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.
T. Rowe Price Group (TROW - Free Report) is likely to come out with April AUM numbers in the coming days.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>