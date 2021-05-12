We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin (BEN) April AUM Up on Favorable Market Returns
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflects 2% growth from $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.
The improvement in AUM balance mainly reflects benefits from market appreciation, partly offset by cash-management net outflows.
Month-end total equity assets of $531.2 billion increased 3.8% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets came in at $651.1 billion, up 1.4% from March 2021. Franklin recorded $152.6 billion in hybrid assets, up 3% from the prior month.
Alternatives assets aggregated $134 billion, up 2.2% from the prior month’s $131.1 billion. Cash-management funds totaled $60.4 billion, down 7.6% sequentially from $65.4 billion.
Franklin is well poised for growth on the company’s robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. However, a stringent regulatory environment and sluggish economic recovery are near-term concerns for the bank.
Shares of the company have gained 29.3% in the past six months, underperforming the 33.2% rally of the industry.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Management Firms
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $92.8 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, which reflects an increase of 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $200 million.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1459 billion, up 3.9% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $39 billion. Also, it achieved net long-term inflows of $7.2 billion this month.
Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) will report AUM figures soon.
