Is Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Digital Turbine is one of 620 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 28.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.54% on average. This means that Digital Turbine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.28% so far this year, so APPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track APPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.