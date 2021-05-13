Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for May 13, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) rose 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $5.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.45.
  • Lucira Health, Inc.’s (LHDX - Free Report) shares surged 44.2% after the company reported its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon in the United States.
  • Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES - Free Report) jumped 27.6% after the company disclosed two-year results of Orion study.
  • CVR Energy, Inc.’s (CVI - Free Report) shares rose 8.5% after the company reported a $492 million special dividend and also said that it is interested in renewable fuels instead of buying another crude oil refinery.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) - free report >>

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) - free report >>

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks energy medical tech-stocks