Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is BCB Bancorp (BCBP - Free Report) . BCBP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25. Over the past 52 weeks, BCBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.07 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 12.45.
We should also highlight that BCBP has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCBP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. Over the past year, BCBP's P/B has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.81.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BCBP has a P/S ratio of 1.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.78.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that BCBP has a P/CF ratio of 9.11. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.72. BCBP's P/CF has been as high as 12.74 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BCB Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BCBP feels like a great value stock at the moment.