We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Pay Reach With New Feature
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google has rolled out international money transfer feature on its payment app, Google Pay, in collaboration with Wise and Western Union.
Notably, the new remittance facilityenables Google Pay users in the United Statesto transfer money via the app to users residing in India and Singapore.
For leveraging the new facility, senders will be charged a fee that will be displayed when the money transfer will take place. The people receiving money will be free of any additional charges.
We note that the latest move marks the expansion of Google’s key offerings in the booming digital payment market.
As part of the move, the company intends to unveil the new feature to 80 countries via Wise and to 200 nations via Western Union.
Google to Benefit
We believe Google is likely to gain strongly on the back of the latest move amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, which has led to growing proliferation of contactless and cashless transactions.
Moreover, the company is expected to gain strong traction among customers by delivering seamless payment transfer experience.
It has expanded reach to the digital payment market of India and Singapore. Reportedly, the user base of Google Pay in India currently stands at 70 million.
Moreover, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migrants 2018 data reveals that India’s immigrant populationtransfersthe majority of the remittances.
Competitive Advantage
With the latest move, Google has intensified competition in the digital payment space and mobile wallet market.
Apart from Google, tech giants like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) are also ramping up their initiatives to capitalize on the rising adoption of payment apps.
Nevertheless, Google’s continuous efforts toward enriching customers’ payment experience remain a positive.Further, the company’s strong payment partner basewill continue to augment its payment services.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>