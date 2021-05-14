Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for May 14, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) jumped 5.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 38 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (PGTI - Free Report) shares rose 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.
  • Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIXX - Free Report) jumped 11% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.
  • Vertex, Inc.’s (VERX - Free Report) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 7 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PGT, Inc. (PGTI) - free report >>

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) - free report >>

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) - free report >>

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance tech-stocks