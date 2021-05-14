We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Evercore (EVR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Evercore (EVR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Evercore is one of 898 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 21.58% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, EVR has gained about 30.43% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 16.43%. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, EVR is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.94% this year, meaning that EVR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EVR as it looks to continue its solid performance.