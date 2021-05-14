We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RH (RH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 8.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, RH has moved about 40.70% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -4.30%. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 46.33% so far this year, so RH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.