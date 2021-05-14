We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACI vs. KMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kimberly-Clark has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This means that ACI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
ACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.44, while KMB has a forward P/E of 18.06. We also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61.
Another notable valuation metric for ACI is its P/B ratio of 6.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KMB has a P/B of 60.50.
These metrics, and several others, help ACI earn a Value grade of A, while KMB has been given a Value grade of C.
ACI stands above KMB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ACI is the superior value option right now.