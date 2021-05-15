We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant's (ALGT) April 2021 Traffic Down 21.6% From April 2019
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) carried 20.4% less passengers under its scheduled service in April 2021 than its April 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels. Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 21.6% in the month from April 2019 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service slid 0.6% from April 2019 reading.
With the traffic decline outweighing capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in April contracted 17.2 points to 63.8% from the same month two years ago. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried less passengers in April 2021, down 20.6% from the April 2019 levels.
However, with air-travel demand improving in the United States, particularly for leisure as more and more Americans get vaccinated, the picture grew rosier on a year-over-year basis. For scheduled service, load factor improved 44.5 points to 63.8% in April with the traffic surge (up 2,470.4%) outpacing capacity expansion. Departures increased 763.9%. With oil prices shooting up, fuel cost per gallon at Allegiant is naturally on the rise. The metric, which was $1.86 in March, is estimated to have risen to $1.90 in April.
Apart from its traffic numbers, Allegiant was in news recently when it reported first-quarter 2021 results. Alike its fellow airlines Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) and Spirit Airlines SAVE, the carrier incurred a loss due to passenger revenue weakness.
