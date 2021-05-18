We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.
CEVA, Inc. (CEVA - Free Report) operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer companies worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.