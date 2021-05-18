Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA - Free Report) operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer companies worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

