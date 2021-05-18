Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 17, 2021

  • Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) fell 6.3% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17.
  • New Relic, Inc.’s (NEWR - Free Report) shares gained 4.7% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.27, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s (BLFS - Free Report) shares gained 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05.
  • Shares of Globant S.A. (GLOB - Free Report) advanced 5.1% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

