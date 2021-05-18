We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Rally on Management Reshuffling
Shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) have gained 5.9% after the shipping company announced changes in its top brass on May 13.
The company has been on the lookout for a new CEO, ever since Iain Ross put in his papers on Apr 12 and found an eligible successor in Karl Fredrik Staubo. It appointed Staubo at its helm at the board meeting.
Notably, Staubo has been serving as the CEO of Golar LNG Partners LP since May 2020 and later doubled up as the CFO of Golar LNG last September onward. Golar LNG Partners LP was recently sold to New Fortress Energy.
Apart from Staubo’s elevation to the top spot, the shipping company also named Eduardo Maranhao as its CFO in place of Staubo at the meeting. Notably, Maranhao has been associated with Golar LNG since 2015 in various capacities.
Shares of Golar LNG have displayed an uptrend over the past year, driven by tailwinds like its cost-cutting efforts. Notably, the stock has gained 69.1% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s 25.6% increase.
Management will be hoping that the stock’s impressive run on the bourses will gain a further stimulus owing to the new appointments.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Golar LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) ,Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . While Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Triton and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>